SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,751. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

