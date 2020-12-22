California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.13. California BanCorp shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded California BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $138.55 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

About California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

