SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.50

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 100,435.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 792.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,445 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5,267.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6,882,633.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

