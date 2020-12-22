Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.20

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 4882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

