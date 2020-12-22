Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.91

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 14475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,270.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.