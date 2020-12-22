Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $14.73

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 8,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.73. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,101 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 443,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.