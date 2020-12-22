Everex (EVX) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $234,237.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00353798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027268 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

