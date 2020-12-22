Gems Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $180,913.47 and $14,299.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00353798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027268 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

