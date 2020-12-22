Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $40.88

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $527,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 16,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

