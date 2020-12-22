ZPER Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $226,527.63 and $97.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, Allbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00053221 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002431 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004805 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003550 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bit-Z, BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

