ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $79.36 Average PT from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,046. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

