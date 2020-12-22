ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,443.80

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $55,443.80 and $3,966.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

