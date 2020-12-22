Analysts Set Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Price Target at $42.50

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TCO. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.
Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.