Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MITO. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

