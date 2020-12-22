Analysts Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT at $26.13

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 8,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

