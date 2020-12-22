FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.49

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1970272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

