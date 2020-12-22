GameStop (NYSE:GME) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.73

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 460095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 12,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

