Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.72

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.72 and last traded at $92.72, with a volume of 1745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Get Workiva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,890. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Workiva by 2,157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.