Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.60

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $89.60, with a volume of 780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

