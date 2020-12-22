PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.65

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 6540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $540,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,675 shares of company stock worth $19,331,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

