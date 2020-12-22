Conceal Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Conceal has a market capitalization of $676,840.67 and approximately $28,484.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.56 or 1.00007332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00447350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00627714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00151458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,184,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,399,531 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

