LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.21

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, GDAC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00725062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00167591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00108576 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinone, Bitrue, Upbit, KuCoin, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

