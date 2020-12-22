Zacks: Brokerages Expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ClearPoint Neuro.
Separately, ValuEngine cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
About ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
