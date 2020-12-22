Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.32. 42,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,438. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 94.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 651.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $430,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

