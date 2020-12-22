Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (GRN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE: GRN):
- 12/17/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.60.
- 12/4/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.60.
- 12/3/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.65. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.75.
- 11/18/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.30.
- 11/6/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
GRN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.76. 480,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,600. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$187.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
