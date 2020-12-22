Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (GRN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE: GRN):

12/17/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.60.

12/4/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.60.

12/3/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.65. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.75.

11/18/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.30.

11/6/2020 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GRN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.76. 480,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,600. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$187.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

