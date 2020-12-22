Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.95. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 16,617 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.