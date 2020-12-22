Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.90. Exicure shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 3,107 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

