Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.90. Exicure shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 3,107 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59.
Exicure Company Profile (NASDAQ:XCUR)
Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.