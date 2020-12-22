Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.50. Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 54,696 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.81. The company has a market cap of £9.94 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

About Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

