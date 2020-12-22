Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $11.66. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 239.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.