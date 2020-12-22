Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
DFIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
