Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

DFIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

