Analysts Set Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Price Target at €71.99

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.99 ($84.69).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

G24 stock traded down €2.20 ($2.59) on Friday, reaching €67.05 ($78.88). The company had a trading volume of 228,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.14 and its 200 day moving average is €71.67. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

