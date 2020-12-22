Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $272,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 217.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

