SafeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $610,425.33 and approximately $175.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,407.78 or 1.00004602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021516 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00448009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00631794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00151442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

