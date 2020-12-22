ZelCash (ZEL) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

