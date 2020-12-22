TRAXIA Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One TRAXIA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $14,761.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

