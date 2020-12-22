BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $175,429.38 and $20,559.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Profile

Get BiblePay alerts:

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.