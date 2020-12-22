DIA (DIA) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $38.97 million and $11.79 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

DIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

