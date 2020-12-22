ThoreCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,122.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $393.10 million and approximately $27,122.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $4,534.79 or 0.19458191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

