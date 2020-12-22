-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.28). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 8,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

