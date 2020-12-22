Brokerages Set Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) PT at $41.33

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $615.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

