Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

