Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
