Aegon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average volume of 324 call options.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 57,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 1,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aegon by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

