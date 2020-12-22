Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.22

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 42169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

