ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.94

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.94 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 1796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.88.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $292,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,816 shares of company stock worth $46,056,675. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.