Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020


Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

