Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

