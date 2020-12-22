Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.85

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 2468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Freedom alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.