Cashhand (CHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $394,989.39

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Cashhand has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Cashhand has a total market cap of $394,989.39 and approximately $122,132.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashhand coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cashhand (CHND) is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 153,295,026 coins. Cashhand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

Cashhand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashhand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashhand using one of the exchanges listed above.

