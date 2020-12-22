Spendcoin (SPND) Price Tops $0.0044

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $480,582.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00142347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00729954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00167948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00107721 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,073,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

