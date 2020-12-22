BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Cap of $375,313.20

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $375,313.20 and approximately $65.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001486 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000352 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

