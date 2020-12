Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

