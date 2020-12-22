Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

